New life to be breathed into derelict Woodhall Spa building

A Woodhall Spa building which has been empty for more than 35 years will be converted into a business premises, it can be revealed.

Expressions Hair and Beauty, currently based in Tattershall Road, will be relocating to the historic Woodhall Spa Baths, on Coronation Road.

Subject to planning consent and refurbishment works, staff at Expressions Hair and Beauty hope to open for business at the end of 2019/the start of 2020.

The building, which gave Woodhall Spa its name, has been closed since 1983 and sits adjacent to popular attraction, The Kinema In The Woods.

Therapeutic spa waters were discovered in 1821 and Woodhall Spa Baths sadly closed in 1983 after the water shaft leading to the well collapsed.

In its heyday, the Spa Baths attracted hundreds of visitors to Woodhall Spa.

Wendy Jones and Julie Charles, from Expressions, believe that the converted Spa building will be a breath of fresh air, and a real asset to the village and the wider community.

According to Wendy and Julie, the project will not only create new jobs, it will also have a positive focus around sustainability and protecting the surrounding woodland environment.

Furthermore, it will re-connect Woodhall Spa to its prosperous history.

Wendy said: “We have been working very closely with GN Construction on this fantastic project.

“We have looked around the derelict building several times, and with vision and imagination we believe we can bring wellness back into the woods and return the old Spa back to its former glory.”

For 15 years Expressions have had a strong business ethos, focused on delivering a great service with fantastic customer support.

By moving to the Woodhall Spa Baths Julie and Wendy hope to meet the increasing demands of the local community.

Wendy and Julie are excited not only at the thought of being neighbours with The Kinema and Tea House in the Woods respectively, but also by their new venture.

Once the restoration project has been completed, customers will have access to the same offer of hair services, beauty treatments and wellness classes, with the exciting inclusion of a gym and larger fitness studio.

A spokesman from GN Construction, who are in charge of developing the site, said: “We are absolutely delighted that after many years of exploring schemes for the building’s refurbishment, and ultimately the restoration of the surrounding area, that we have found someone who will continue the tradition of the building’s use.

“It is particularly pleasing that we have been able to work with Expressions to develop a scheme that will be operated by a well-established local business with a stellar track record.

“This really is the last piece of the jigsaw in the area’s rejuvenation, which has already involved the construction of additional parking, with further refurbishment of the building for Expressions, a holiday let and external landscaping to come over the coming year.

“We are finally achieving our long term goal of bringing an iconic building back to life.”

• Earlier this year, a separate planning application was submitted by Steven Dunn Architects Ltd regarding the Spa Baths site.

If approved, the plans will see a health club, holiday let accommodation and residential accommodation at first floor level and a hydrotherapy pool converted into an additional holiday let.

Woodhall Spa Parish Council and The Kinema In The Woods both submitted objections to the proposal citing traffic problems and parking as their main concerns.