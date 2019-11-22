New lease signals a happy return to the youth centre

Clubs and organisations forced to quit Horncastle Youth Centre a few weeks ago have taken on a new lease of life – albeit on a short-term basis to start with.

Users of the centre were rocked in September when Lincolnshire County Council suddenly announced the building would close because it needed expensive repairs that could not be justified.

That led to the formation of a working group, chaired by town councillor Dominic Hinkins.

As revealed in the News last week, the working group has received the offer of a short-term lease from the county council.

Speaking at a town council meeting last week, Coun Hinkins confirmed all of the previous users had indicated they will return.

He revealed the contract covered three years – giving the working group time to work on a business plan with the ultimate aim of taking control of the centre and securing its long term future.

Organisations using the centre include a youth club, a martial arts club, a dance school and TED, a weekly social group for over-55s.

Coun Hinkins said the working group – and users – were ‘very pleased’ with the lease.

Questioned by Coun Richard Barker, Coun Hinkins said users would not be allowed back until repairs had been completed.

Coun Hinkins added: “ To the best of our knowledge, very little needs to be done. The centre was open until end of September and hasn’t deteriorated since then.”

Coun Hinkins thanked the county council for their support but added: “It is a shame we weren’t consulted earlier in the process. We could have done something about, rather than having to wait until the decision (to close) was made.

“We are appreciative for the support. It takes a lot of pressure off us after what has been a difficult period.”

Coun Hinkins revealed work on a long-term business plan was underway.

He also thanked the local community for their ‘fantastic support.’

He admitted there were ‘no guarantees’ the county council would agree a long-term lease.

The town’s county councillor Bill Aron praised Coun Hinkins and other group members,

He said: “They have shown county how determined they are. If they hadn’t done that, they wouldn’t have got a short lease.

“I am delighted it is going forward and will do all I can to help to push it through. I don’t think county believed any more groups wanted to use it.”

Kevin Kendall, LCC’s assistant director (corporate property), said: “We’ve been liaising closely with the working group on their future plans to take over the running of the centre and ensuring the building is in a safe condition.

“We’ve completed electrical surveys which highlighted minor work that needs to be completed to make the building safe for a short-term lease while the group prepare their business plan. The group have advised this will be completed by February. We need to look at their plan to ensure it meets the requirements for a full transfer of the building in the long-term.”