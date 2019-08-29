New estate in Horncastle could kick up a right old stink!

Plans for a new housing estate in Horncastle could be in jeopardy because the town’s sewage recycling plant could not cope with the amount of waste produced.

Anglian Water has admitted the waste water treatment plant does not have the capacity to deal with the expected outflow from a proposed 97-home development off Winceby Gardens.

The admission comes in a letter from Anglian Water to East Lindsey District Council regarding a re-submitted planning application by Gleeson Regeneration.

The application was considered by a town council planning committee last week.

The sewage issue was one of several issues that prompted town councillors to write to ELDC, objecting to the development.

In many previous applications, councillors raised concerns about the town’s ability to cope with waste water.

However, this is understood to be the first time Anglian Water has submitted an objection.

There have been claims tankers are already being used to ‘ferry’ waste from the Horncastle plant to other sites in Lincolnshire –something denied by Anglian Water.

Town councillors believe te Winceby Gardens decision could have ramifications for future applications – without a hefty investment at the treatment plant.

Anglian’s response has come too late to prevent other major developments going ahead, often despite strong local opposition .

Town councillors stress they are not against growth but point out the sewage system is only one of several concerns about the impact of new homes on the local infrastructure, notably health and education.

Anglian has also raised worries about drainage at the Winceby Gardens site, saying plans could lead to flooding in other parts of the town.

Other issues of concern to town councillors include:

• Over development of the site – the outline plan was for 90 homes.

• No provision for bungalows on the northern boundary – a condition in the outline permission.

• A proposed children’s playground is unacceptable for the size of the development. It’s location, adjacent to a filter drain and at the convergence of three roads, represents a major safety issue.

• An increase in traffic in the area.

Councillors said they were ‘disappointed’ with proposed Section 106 funding to meet the expected demand for additional primary and senior school places, particularly as the development will attract young families.

The council will write to the NHS asking why officials failed to apply for any Section 106 funding with resources locally already over-stretched.

Councillors also point out the town has exceeded the allocation of new homes in the adopted Local Plan.

They also poured scorn on a traffic assessment report sent to planners which refers to bus and coach stations in Horncastle – neither of which the town has!

• A final decision on the site will be made by ELDC.