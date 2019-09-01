New displays will help visitors delve into the ‘Landscape of the Lordship’ at Tattershall Castle

With their sights set on the future of this historic site, Tattershall Castle has been busy installing new features that explore the history of this place of medieval power.

Inviting the public to delve into a ‘Landscape of Lordship’, it looks towards the developments of a community all those years ago, and how that affects us today.

Visitors at Tattershall Castle.

September will see fascinating information displayed in the castle, alongside stories of the people and places that gave the castle a legacy which continues to thrive thanks to the National Trust.

Looking at ideas of power and control, the theme will run alongside a fun trail of discovery for children and give visitors of all ages a deeper awareness of the castle’s background.

The Landscape of Lordship is only a taste of what is yet to come at the castle.

While conservation work is carried out on a daily basis, including along the battlements and ancient jousting walls, the Tattershall Castle Team is paving the way for present and future generations to experience the site with new ways to make the most of their visit.

Tattershall castle (National Trust Image/Tattershall Castle) EMN-190827-132458001

With the contributions of visitors, National Trust members and the aid of kind donations, it will ensure that what is left will never be lost.

The autumn months are a perfect time to visit the castle with all its red brick splendour.

• If you would like to learn more about the castle and what to expect, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle