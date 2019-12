Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler is pictured with a defbrillator which has been installed outside the Freemasons’ Hall in Banks Street, Horncastle.

It is part of a £20,000 project in which Lincolnshire’s Freemasons are working with Horncastle-based charity LIVES to make more of the lifesaving defibrillators available to the community by installing them outside all of its 21 centres in the county.