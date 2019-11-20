‘Neighbours from hell’ evicted following complaints as part of police crackdown

Tenants of a Horncastle property - described as ‘neighbours from hell’ by some residents - have been evicted as part of a crackdown by police on drug crimes.

Police worked with East Lindsey District Council and Waterloo Housing Association to secure the eviction.

Police say they reacted to information from residents and confirmed they had a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ to drugs.

PCSO Nigel Wass told members of Horncastle Town Council about the eviction at their monthly meeting last Tuesday.

He did not reveal any details about the identity of the tenants - or the location of the property.

Speaking after the meeting, PCSO Wass said there had been other complaints about the individuals in regard to anti social behaviour.

PCSO Wass said: “Eviction is always a last resort but in this case we - and the other agencies involved - decided it was the only option.

“We have a zero tolerance to drugs, but there were several other complaints.

“I am not sure what will happen to the people who have been evicted.

“They will have to find their own place (to live) and that won’t be easy.”

Earlier this year, residents urged police to take strong action amid claims an increasing number of drugs dealers were ‘bringing misery’ to the town.

Regarding the recent eviction, one resident said: “We are glad to see the back of these people.

“They were causing all kinds of problems.

“They were the neighbours from hell, and hopefully we can get on with out lives now.”

Figures produced in August showed Horncastle was one of only a handful of rural communities in Lincolnshire which had seen a significant increase in the number of drugs offences in the last five years.

Drugs related crimes rose from 14 in 2013 to 25 in 2018.

During the same period, the number of offences decreased in places like Boston, Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea.

PCSO Wass assured councillors police were working to reduce already low crime levels in Horncastle.

He said that in the previous week, there had been 39 crimes reported in Louth - and a further 16 in Louth rural areas.

During the same period, just five reports had been received for the whole of Horncastle and Wragby.

PCSO Wass added: “No-one is saying there is no anti social behaviour in Horncastle but it is a very small amount.”

PCSO Wass also confirmed Criminal Banning Orders and Community Protection Notices had also been served in parts of the town.

Meanwhile, police say they are continuing the search for a person believed to be responsible for an outbreak of graffiti in the town.

PCSO Wass confirmed CCTV coverage had identified a suspect who had left the area, but there was not enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant.