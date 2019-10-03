National Libraries Week at Woodhall Spa

To mark National Libraries Week (October 7 to 12), Woodhall Spa Library is hosting a number of events.

On Tuesday, October 8, there will be a free ‘how to’ drop in session on e-audio books and digital magazines.

Call in between 10.30am and noon.

A talk by Paul Purnell, a self-taught woodcarver, on making a walking stick, will be given on Saturday, October 12, from 2pm to 4pm.

Tickets cost £5, with booking essential.

There will also be more of the free sewing machine sessions on Thursday, October 10.

Book a sewing machine to tackle your own project or to get some guidance.

Sessions are 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm.

Speak to a member of staff to book.