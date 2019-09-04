Mum of judo star joins the fight to stop Horncastle Youth Centre from closing

The mum of a young Horncastle judo star who has Downs Syndrome has joined the cause to save the town’s Youth Centre after admitting: “It would break my daughter’s heart if they shut it down.”

Record breaking Georgina Grayson (25) is the first female with Down’s Syndrome in the UK to secure a prestigious brown belt.

She is on course to become a black belt, the highest grade possible.

Georgina is the pride of Horncastle Kibo Club which is based at the Youth Centre.

The centre, though, faces an uncertain future after Lincolnshire County Council threatened to close it down because it needs extensive - and expensive - repairs.

A community initiative - led by local councillors Dominic Hinkins and Bill Aron - has been launched to secure the centre’s future.

Mum, Sarah, said: “I don’t know what would happen if the club had to close down. Georgie lives for her judo...it’s her everything.

“If she doesn’t train here at least once a week, she gets in a right mood. She’d be absolutely heartbroken if the club closed. We’re just hoping that doesn’t happen.”

“Hopefully, everyone will support the community venture.

“A lot of people are working so hard to keep this building open.

“It’s not just about Georgie, but all the other kids and other members.

“It’s also all the other clubs and organisations based here.

“If we had to leave the centre, we’d probably have to fold.

“We could not afford to go anywhere else.”

Georgina has just returned from her latest competition with a gold and a silver medal.

Her success came in the 2019 British Open Adaptive and Visually Impaired Championships in Cardiff.

Despite two early defeats, Georgina showed tremendous determination to fight back and win the medals.

Sarah, an anxious spectator on the day, said: “Georgia’s dad and I were worried the defeats would really set her confidence back.

“But there were no tears or sulks.

“She was invited to fight in a different class and went for it. It was amazing. We’re so proud of her.”