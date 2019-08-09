MP Victoria Atkins wants Louth County Hospital to be given more funding

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has warmly welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of £21.3 million investment in Boston Pilgrim Hospital – but she is also calling for similar investments at Louth County Hospital.

The funding for Pilgrim Hospital will be used to improve the vital A&E services provided by the hospital.

The Government’s delivered promise will ensure that nurses and doctors have the best and latest facilities possible, and that patients see the result of the new funding boost to the NHS on the ground.

The Government have acted on the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership’s (STP) proposal for funding, in which Boston Pilgrim Hospital was prioritised on this occasion.

Victoria said: “This is fantastic news for our local area.

“An investment of this scale will make a real difference to local residents.

“ I have worked with Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, to emphasise at national level the importance of this local hospital, so I am delighted that the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary have listened and delivered.

“The work continues elsewhere, of course.

“Whilst the investment in Boston Pilgrim’s A&E is very welcome, local NHS bodies must also act on their promises to invest in Louth County Hospital so that healthcare needs are met across our large geographical area.”

Victoria will be meeting the Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, to discuss the strategic funding of Lincolnshire services, including Louth Hospital and the ULHT’s local priorities.