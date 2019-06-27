MP Victoria Atkins learns about conservation at Gunby

MP for Horncastle and Louth, Victoria Atkins, paid a visit to Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, to meet the Lincolnshire National Trust team responsible for the maintenance of the site.

There is much work underway at Gunby Estate to ensure that the site is managed and cared for in a sustainable way.

There was a focus on conservation during the visit, and Victoria enjoyed a tour of the site, so she could see how maintenance of the grounds is targeted towards preserving nature as much as possible.

After her visit, Ms Atkins said: “I had a wonderful visit to Gunby Hall to see the house and gardens, and to hear about the hard work being done by the National Trust here in Lincolnshire to ensure that it prospers for many years to come.

“I was delighted to hear about their efforts to preserve wildlife and plants.

“It is more important than ever that we redouble our efforts to protect nature.

“I am pleased that this is being pursued by the National Trust in Louth & Horncastle.”

Sara Blair-Manning, general manager at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens added: “We were pleased to welcome Victoria to Gunby Hall to talk about the work we’re doing to restore nature across the estate.

“This includes working with our tenant farmers to demonstrate that sustainable farming can still be productive, healthy and beautiful.

“This includes installing wider field margins and improving the quality of hedgerows – creating corridors for wildlife to spread and farmland birds to flourish.

“We know that nature is in trouble across the UK, and the forthcoming Environment Bill is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure nature’s recovery and enhance our countryside.”

• Gunby Hall recently hosted an anniversary event to mark a special milestone.

The party, attended by more than 500 visitors, marked the fact that 75 years ago, in 1944, Gunby Hall was gifted to the National Trust by the Massingberd family.