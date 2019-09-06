MP Victoria Atkins has welcomed Mablethorpe funding

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has welcomed the news that Mablethorpe has been shortlisted to receive up to £25 million in Government funding to improve the town.

Mablethorpe is one of the hundred towns across the UK that have been selected to benefit from the investment.

The money is being set aside to improve broadband, connectivity, skills and culture.

Victoria has long made the case for more investment in Mablethorpe and has persuaded ministers of the need for this.

The MP has been supported in this endeavour by a committed local team on the ground, particularly the Coastal Communities Team, including local councillors Adrian Benjamin and Helen Matthews. Their tireless work has facilitated this development.

Following the announcement Victoria said:“I am delighted that Mablethorpe is one of 100 places set to benefit from up to £25m from the Government’s Towns Fund.

“We now have the opportunity to draw up ambitious plans to improve Mablethorpe’s economic prospects.

“I wanted to ensure Mablethorpe got its fair share of Government funding and I am pleased that the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, Robert Jenrick MP has listened to the case I have made for the town.

“I also want to thank the members of the Coastal Communities Team who since its inception has worked tirelessly to promote the interests of Mablethorpe.”

As reported earlier today, Skegness, Lincoln and Boston are also expected to benefit from cash boots as part of the Government’s Towns Fund.