MP Victoria Atkins: ‘Extra cash will boost local schools’

MP Victoria Atkins has revealed schools in her Louth and Horncastle constituency can expect a funding boost - thanks to a Government pledge to invest an extra £14 billion in primary and secondary schools.

Ms Atkins says the commitment means schools in Louth and Horncastle will, on average receive 12% in additional funding per pupil next year.

According to the MP, that means primary schools will, on average, receive £5,175 per pupil and secondary schools an average of £5,421 per pupil.

The extra money follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement in August that the budget for schools and ‘high needs’ would be increased by a total of over £14 billion between now and 2022-23, taking the overall figure to £52.2billion,

Ms Atkins stresses the deal includes £780m extra for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), so no child is held back from reaching their potential.

In addition, the new funding will mean £400 million additional funding for further education and sixth form colleges in Louth and Horncastle to train and teach young people the skills they need for jobs in the modern economy.

She said the extra money would put an end to what she described as a ‘postcode lottery’ for funding.

Ms Atkins said: “Schools in Lincolnshire have been historically underfunded.

“Education funding should not be a postcode lottery and since my election in 2015 I have been campaigning to change this unfair system.

“I welcome this funding, as it means schools that have traditionally received less will receive the greatest increase.

“This is welcome news for pupils, parents and teachers.

“Every pupil should have access to the education that is right for them.”

The Government has also pledged to meet the £4.5 billion requirement for teachers’ pensions from ‘outside’ the education budget.

Ms Atkins says that will ensure every penny of the extra £14 billion will go straight to schools, delivering what she says will be ‘the best educational outcomes for our children.’