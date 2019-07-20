Motorcycle enthusiasts gather in Tattershall for charity ride

Two motorcycle enthusiasts got together recently to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance by putting together an amazing display of GP Racing motorcycles at the Tattershall Kart Centre.

After speaking to the late Roger Windley’s wife Anne who kindly gave permission for the event to go ahead, wheels were put in motion by Mark Boswell and Martyn Bland to organise the parade - which raised £1300 was for the life-saving charity.

Mark Boswell explained: “We approached Ann Windley who was very enthusiastic about the display and agreed to let us use the venue free of charge because the money raised would help the much used Air Ambulance charity.”

There were more than 60 GP racing motorcycles on display in the paddock and the climax of the day was when the motorcycles took to the track for a parade. Bikes taking part included, Manx Norton, G50 Matchless, 7R AJS, G45 Matchless, Aermacchi, three MV Augustas, Triumph Trident, CR750 Honda, and the whole range of Yamahas, TZ250, 350, 500, 750. Guest riders included Derek Chatterton #1, Paul Cott #3 and Bill Swallow #86

Mark added: “The event was a resounding success and many fans came along to see the bikes on display.

“I must thank the many volunteers who gave their time to help us organise everything on the day and a special thanks to Ann Windley for letting us use the track at Tattershall Kart Centre without charge.”