More on offer for shoppers in Woodhall Spa thanks to opening of Sainsbury’s Local store

Shoppers in Woodhall Spa can now purchase a wider choice of quality food after Sainsbury’s Local opened its doors to the public this morning (Thursday).

The new store, located off Tattershall Road, offers an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery, a self-serve coffee machine, a fresh orange juicer and other convenience products.

The store also has some additional features including a ‘Discovery’ bay to showcase exciting products and distinctive brands, as well as a Wellness range and a chilled meat-free bay.

The Argos Click & Collect point will bring great choice, value and convenience to customers who can benefit from the thousands of technology, home and toy products.

Customers will also be able to collect online orders of Sainsbury’s fashionable and great value Tu clothing range for the whole family.

The store has its own car park for customers to use with around 70 parking spaces and will trade from 7am-10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The store will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury’s nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

John Smeaton, Sainsbury’s Woodhall Spa Local Store Manager said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in Woodhall Spa, providing residents and shoppers with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at great value.

“The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.”