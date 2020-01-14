More details revealed for new Horncastle-based college

More details have been released for a new college in Horncastle.

Leading officials at Boston College say they are ‘ delighted’ to have been invited to be a part of an exciting new ‘Public Sector Hub’ in Horncastle.

The project, which is being led by East Lindsey District Council, will see £8.25m being

invested into a site off Mareham Road, which subject to planning consent being secured, will be a new base for the ELDC and partners including a new campus for Boston College, offering adult courses.

The college section of the hub will see the creation of four state-of-the-art classrooms, equipped with the latest technology, as well as a social space for learners and an office space for staff.

The first courses are set to start in September 2021 and preparations are already underway with the curriculum offer currently being planned by Boston College.

The process will include consultation with the local community and employers to ensure that proposed courses will meet local skills needs.

Jo Maher, Boston College Principal and Chief Executive said, “Boston College is committed to providing high quality education for the region we serve - and the addition of a new campus in Horncastle will provide a fantastic opportunity for local people to be able to access this without the need to travel significant distances.

“The College is continually growing, and we are excited that this collaboration is one of the many expansion projects taking place.”

East Lindsey District Council leader Coun Craig Leyland said, “I’m delighted that Boston College will join us in

the Hub. Supporting the Community to access quality higher education is a key priority for the Council and we look forward to working with Boston College to maximise the opportunity this presents.”