More CCTV cameras could halt crime hike in Horncastle

A Horncastle town councillor is calling for more CCTV cameras to be installed after a recent increase in anti-social behaviour.

There have been a number of incidents, including bin fires, deliberate damage to parked vehicles, and a shop window broken.

Coun Richard Barker has also raised concerns about ‘boy racers’ in the Market Place and High Street.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Coun Barker said he wasn’t aware anyone had been identified by the town council funded CCTV system.

Coun Barker was assured new digital cameras were ‘up and running’ but could not cover all the town centre.

He said: “Is it time we should start looking at getting a few more cameras.

“I don’t know whether it would be possible - or what the cost would be - but if they deter these troublemakers then it has to be worth it.”

Councillors are already looking to install cameras at the planned new Recreation Park off Prospect Street.

However, that £250,000 project is on hold, until the result of various funding applications.

Meanwhile, Coun Barker has suggested Lincolnshire County Council should re-surface the whole of High Street.

He admitted some reported problems with the road surface had been repaired but added that in his opinion, the work was ‘not up to standard’.

He said: “People are wondering how long it will be before the contractors have to come back and deal with the same problems?”

Several councillors raised concerns about a collapsed drain/gully at the junction of East Street and Queen Street.

Again, they questioned the standard of repairs, and said the damage was leading to flooding.

County Councillor Bill Aron said a full repair was planned - including night-time closures of the A158 - but he did not have details of a date.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed two leading Highways officers will attend the next month’s full meeting of the town council.

It is planned to discuss issues raised by a Highways Working Group.