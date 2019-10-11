More adopters needed in Lincolnshire

More adopters are needed in Lincolnshire to care for children aged three years and above, brothers and sisters who need to be kept together, and children with additional needs and disabilities.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of adoptive parents coming forward for these children, and they often end up waiting the longest to find a home where they can feel safe and thrive.

“I would urge anyone who has even the slightest interest in adopting and who wants to find out more to come along to one of our evening information events.

“The evenings will include talks from approved adopters about their experiences of adopting, as well as information about the process to become an adopter, and what support is available from Lincolnshire Adoption Service.

This National Adoption Week (October 14–20), Lincolnshire Adoption Service is hosting two information evenings and will highlight the need for more adopters locally. The evenings are being held between 7pm–9pm on Tuesday October 15 at Branston Hall Hotel in Lincoln, and on Thursday October 17 at Greetham Valley Hotel in Rutland. To book your place visit www.adoptioneastmidlands.org.uk/events, or call 01522 554114 for more information.

Anne Johnson, Adoption Team Manager, added: “There are still many great experiences you can have with these children so if you have considered adopting book into your local event to find out more.

“You can’t get better feedback than from those who are actually providing loving homes to children who really need it.”