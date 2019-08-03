Missing sign blamed for parking problems in Horncastle

A Horncastle resident has described irresponsible parking in a town street as ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

The resident, who does not want to be named, says the issue is because of a missing road sign.

The resident told this month’s town council meeting that the sign outlined parking restrictions on a section of Prospect Street.

The sign confirmed there is no parking between 8am and 6pm but it disappeared when the lamppost it was attached to was knocked down.

The resident revealed the lamppost had been replaced – but without the sign.

As a result, he said police and traffic enforcement officers had confirmed they could not issue tickets.

The resident said he reported the issue to Lincolnshire County Council ten months ago, but nothing had been done.

He went on to tell councillors that because cars were parking on yellow lines, HGVs were struggling to complete deliveries to a builder’s merchant off Prospect Street.

The resident said: “HGVs are stymied because motorists park on a yellow line.

“I did report this and they (the county council) said it would be looked into.

“I did get a reply which I thought was rude and abrupt.

“They said no action would be taken at present but they would look at it again – when resources were available.

“I couldn’t believe it. We are talking about one small sign.

“We are not looking at major expenditure.

“We are looking at a man in a van, presumably with a spanner to attach a sign to the lampost.

“In the meantime, we (residents) are having to put up with this. It is an accident waiting to happen.

“A business is also suffering because if a HGV can’t turn into the builder’s merchants, he has no alternative but to drive on.”

Town councillors said they shared the resident’s frustrations.

County Councillor Bill Aron promised he would raise the matter again with the Highways department at the county council.