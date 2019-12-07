Mini police on call to ‘educate’ car drivers in Horncastle

Forget Ghostbusters. If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood then who you gonna call? The mini police!

And the mini police’s next mission in Horncastle could be tackling drivers who leave the engines of their by vehicles idling outside local schools.

Local environmentalist Jon Lincoln raised the issue at this month’s town council meeting.

Mr Lincoln said he was particularly concerned about the impact outside two schools – Horncastle Primary and St Lawrence – on Bowl Alley Lane.

Mr Lincoln told councillors: “Every day I walk passed the schools and I see two or three cars with their engines running.

“I would remind people that leaving your car engine idling is actually an offence.

“It is irresponsible and unpleasant, especially outside schools.

“It’s also bad at places like the car park at Tesco.

“I’ve asked people to turn off their car engines but they don’t care.

“It is not acceptable to sit there and do nothing.

“I read the other day leaving your engine running for two minutes generates the same carbon emissions as every mile you drive.”

PCSO Nigel Wass said he was aware of the law regarding idling car engines.

However, he told the meeting he understood current legislation would be changing, shifting responsibility for any enforcement from police to the county council.

He added: “As things stand, I don’t think any of our systems are set up to deal with this.

“I’m certainly not aware of any prosecutions in Lincolnshire.”

PCSO Wass suggested that educating people about the environmental impact of leaving engines running was probably better than enforcement.

The primary school and St Lawrence both have mini police set-ups.

Pupils work alongside members of the Horncastle policing team on a number of issues – from bullying to staying safe on the internet.

PCSO Wass added: “I can certainly have a word with the schools and this could be ideal for the mini police.

“I will try to make it a priority project in the New Year.”

PCSO Wass said pupils could raise the issue with parents and speak to vehicle owners outside the two schools.

Mr Lincoln welcomed the idea and agreed ‘education’ was probably a better alternative.

He thought it would help if PCSO Wass also spoke to drivers .

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said the council was holding regular meeting with headteachers and they would raise the issue with them.

Mr Lincoln said: “That would be helpful. “