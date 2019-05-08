Milestone birthday as Coningsby resident turns 104

Friends and family gathered at a Coningsby care home recently to celebrate a milestone – a resident reaching her 104th birthday.

Eveline Annabell has lived at Toray Pines care home since October 2016.

The grandmother is one of only a handful of residents to have reached their centenary year – and there is no stopping Eveline now.

After spending her birthday with close family including her son and grandson, Eveline returned to Toray Pines where staff had put balloons in her room and made her a homemade chocolate cake.

Eveline, who came into the world during the First World War on April 21, 1915, couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate turning 104-years-old.

Talking about reaching the major milestone, Eveline said: “I can’t quite believe I am that age, but I’ve had the loveliest of birthdays.

“I spent my actual birthday with family and managed to see my two granddaughters who I can’t quite believe are now studying at university.

“It was wonderful to see them all.

“I got married at 21 in 1936, and now as I celebrate this birthday, I can’t help but think I’ve been 21 a few times over already!”

Eveline has lived through two world wars, Neil Armstrong’s moon landing in 1969, the break-up of the Soviet Union, 25 prime ministers – starting with Herbert Henry Asquith – and four British monarchs.

Eveline is one of the oldest in the Tanglewood group of six homes and over 400 residents.

Katie More, Registered Manager at Toray Pines, marked Eveline’s birthday with a special announcement at their annual Easter party on Thursday, April 18.

Katie said: “Eveline is a much-loved and valued member of the Tanglewood and Toray Pines family, so we wanted to give her a special and memorable day.

“I think she [Eveline] is an absolute inspiration actually.

“Everyone says she looks a lot younger than she actually is, and it’s true.

“She’s still sharp as a pin.”

What makes Eveline even more amazing is that she reached 104 without any medical aids.

Katie added: “It’s amazing that she doesn’t take any regular medication too.”