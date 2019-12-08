Meet the Horncastle teenager who is fighting to save our world

She hasn’t sailed across the Atlantic Ocean - or met the United Nations Secretary General (yet) - but Holly Pavey is quite happy when she is described as ‘Horncastle’s answer to Greta Thunberg.’

While Swedish teenager Greta enjoys a world-wide platform for her climate change campaign, Holly is winning a host of supporters - and respect - at local level.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil, 13, braved the bitter cold last Friday to join other climate change campaigners in Horncastle Market Place.

Holly’s growing stature ‘tempted’ a BBC camera crew to travel from Hull and - placard in hand - she was more than happy to get her message across to a wide audience.

Friday’s protest was the latest in a lengthy line of global strikes by school pupils across the world.

And, Holly’s message is every bit as chilling as the recent weather.

“Climate change is out of hand, “ she says “and we need to take action now.

“Although I love school, I’m taking part because I am scared the world I will be growing up to live in will not be habitable due to the effects of runaway climate change.

“This will not just affect a few islands in the Pacific. It will affect us here as well. The future of our planet is at stake.

“With rising sea levels, 10% of Britain will disappear under water, including large parts of Lincolnshire.”

Holly, who plans to speak to town councillors next Tuesday, has a level of knowledge and maturity beyond her years.

While some would not agree with her missing school, others will say it is people like her who can perhaps make a difference.

Holly goes on to warn about unprecedented shortages of food, fresh water and power

She says: “If this was to happen, there would be a breakdown of law with people fighting over scraps of food or the last few drops of drinking water.

“This is what young people of my generation have to look forward to - if we don’t act urgently.”

Despite the protests - and a worldwide increase in climate change concerns, Holly acknowledges leading politicians have yet to act.

That, though, only makes her more determined.

She says: “I’m not going to give in. I care about the future of our planet. Young people and old people should all take the situation very seriously.

“If we keep the pressure on, they (politicians) will have to listen.”

And what about that comparison with a certain Swedish teenager? “I don’t mind,” says Holly, a huge smile on her face. “She is my inspiration.”