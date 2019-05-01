Market Rasen Racecourse’s charity of the year launch - AgeUK Lindsey

Market Rasen Racecourse and Age UK Lindsey have teamed up to work together over the next 12 months to support older people across the community.

The charity covers the whole of West Lindsey, plus the East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire district, offering a range of services.

Now, Age UK Lindsey has been chosen as Market Rasen racecourse’s charity of the year, and a launch event was held on Monday at the Legsby Road site, ahead of the official start of the partnership in June.

Andy Storer, chief executive officer for Age UK Lindsey is delighted to have been chosen as charity of the year and is looking forward to all the opportunities the partnership will bring.

He said: “We really, really want to make the best of this wonderful opportunity.

“It is a great opportunity to be in partnership with such a high profile venue.

“We are hoping to raise a minimum of £25,000 through this partnership.

“It costs £65 a time for an information officer to go out, so the £25,000 would make such a difference to us and keep the service going.

“Every penny we get will go back into the services.

“We are a local charity who deliver local services, so people will know the money they give us will go to help people in their community.

Andy continued: “What we need to do now is get the public behind us.

“We also have some great corporate packages for businesses to get involved with.”

The launch event was an opportunity for staff and volunteers from across the Age UK Lindsey service area to go along and see what was on offer at the racecourse.

Volunteer co-ordinator Joanne Brown was one of those attending is keen to help build the volunteer team over the coning year.

She said: “We have a great team of volunteers, but we could always do with more.

“There are lots of different roles and this could be done on a regular or one-off basis.”

Joanne explained micro-volunteering is now something they are keen to promote.

She said: “Not everyone can commit to regular hours, so micro-volunteering is perfect for anyone working, as well as students.

“For example, our very well-supported big knit project has now ended and somebody was needed to count all the items.

“We would be very pleased to hear from anyone who would like to help in this way.”

As well as the shops across the three areas, Age UK Lindsey also runs drop-in events and one to one services, such as befriending.

One of the newest events is a fortnightly friendship group in Market Rasen.

This is held on alternate Fridays in the Nice & Naughty cafe bistro in the town’s Queen Street.

The event, which runs from 10am to noon, is aimed at providing a place to enjoy a coffee, some cake and a chat for the over 50s and anyone is welcome to go along.

For more details on the drop-in centres and all other activities go to www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey or call 01507 524242.

For more information on supporting Age UK Lindsey during its Market Rasen charity year, email charityofthe year@ageuklindsey.co.uk or call the number above.