Market Rasen racecourse awarded extra race day

An extra day has been added to the racing calendar at Market Rasen - this coming Wednesday, February 26.

It is one of a number of extra days granted around the country by the British Horseracing Authority to compensate for the spate of abandonments in recent weeks.

The first race is 12.25pm and admission is £10.

And in answer to the all important weather question, the ground is now predominately soft (ie raceable).

Here is what the course has said to the BHA about the next few days

Friday - Mostly cloudy, possible light showers during the afternoon; Saturday - Rain first thing before a drier but overcast afternoon; Sunday - Overnight rain clearing through the morning to brighter skies; Monday - Overcast but largely dry; Tuesday and Wednesday: Feeling much cooler but dry with sunny spells.

Details at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen