Mandy is feeling just champion after weight loss

A super slimmer from Horncastle says she feels like a ‘different woman’ after losing four stone in just 13 months.

Mandy Mawer has been named Horncastle’s Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2019 thanks to her incredible weight loss.

Now,she’s been chosen to represent the Horncastle group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019 competition, which aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer.

Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition celebrates the achievements of thousands of women up and down the country who have made long-term healthy lifestyle changes.

Mandy, who has dropped four dress sizes, says: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now.

“Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life.

“My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Mandy joined Slimming World in June 2018 after feeling unhappy about her size.

She explained: “I started to put on weight as I got older and was heading towards the menopause. I enjoyed my social life and never thought about healthy choices on the menu. I worked hard and wanted to enjoy myself. “

She admits a visit to her doctor’s – which revealed some worrying blood results – made her realise it was time for a change.

Mandy added: “I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both. With Slimming World it’s completely different.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight. I still eat all my favourite meals, like a full roast dinner.

“I prepare and cook meals differently now – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out.

“I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because but right from the first moment I walked in I was made to feel at ease and the support I’ve received has been amazing. I look forward to going each week. I just love it!”

Mandy lost 6lbs in her first week and was surprised the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

As the weight started to come off, she started to think about how active she was and Mandy now loves to grab her trainers and go for lovely long walks in the countryside, also enjoying some ‘swing jive’ with Boston Jive Dance club.

She says: “I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 13 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group.

“I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Karen Fereday, who runs the Horncastle group, says: “I’m so proud of Mandy. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration.”

• The Horncastle group is held every Tuesday at 9am & 11am at the Community Centre or every Thursday 5.30pm & 7.30pm at Stanhope Hall.

For details call 07900 062817.