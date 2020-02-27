Louth will become the centre of the ‘Looniverse’!

The longest serving political party leader in the UK visited Louth last Friday (February 21) and has cheerfully declared that the town will host his party’s annual conference this year!

Alan Hope (better known as ‘Howling Laud Hope’) is the long-standing leader of the Official Monster Raving Loony Part (OMRLP), having been elected as joint leader back in 1999 following the tragic death of the party’s famous founder, Screaming Lord Sutch.

Alan initially co-led the party alongside his pet cat, Catmando, until the feline’s untimely death in a car accident in 2002, at which point Hope became sole leader.

Alan was welcomed to Louth by Peter Hill (‘The Iconic Arty-Pole’), who has stood in the Louth & Horncastle constituency for the last three General Elections.

At the General Election in December 2019, Peter secured over 1,000 votes - the party’s best performance in a General Election since 1992.

The OMRLP will hold this year’s annual conference at Cobbles Bar, in New Street, in late September.