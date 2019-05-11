Louth Playgoers show gets royal seal of approval!

“I heard that Oklahoma is one of the Queen’s favourite songs, so I thought - let’s see if she fancies coming along!”

When Vanessa Allison decided to send Queen Elizabeth II an invitation to come along to Louth and enjoy a performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first major success ‘Oklahoma!’ at the Riverhead Theatre, she would have been forgiven if she had not expected a reply.

The letter.

However, Vanessa – a performer and assistant director for Louth Playgoers’ upcoming run of 12 dates – was delighted when she received a response from the Queen just one week later, sent through her Lady-In-Waiting, Susan Hussey.

The Queen’s letter thanks Vanessa for her card and says the invitation to come along and see the show is ‘greatly appreciated’ – although sadly, she will be unable to attend.

Vanessa said: “On the royal website it says that the Lady-In-Waiting tries to respond to letters, but I wasn’t expecting it so it was an added bonus!

“It’s a nice thing to have, and it boosts the morale for the performers – who have all been working very hard.”

Vanessa added that one of the cast’s father actually lives in Oklahoma, and will be travelling all the way to Louth to watch one of the performances next week.

She added that one cast members, Jeannine Ridha, is also celebrating more than 50 years in musical theatre.

The show will be on at the Riverhead Theatre in Victoria Road, every evening from Monday May 13 until Saturday May 25 (with the exception of Sunday May 19). Tickets cost £12.50 per adult (or £11 with a Theatre Card), and £6 for under-18s.

Call 01507 600350 or visit www.louthriverheadtheatre.com to book your tickets.