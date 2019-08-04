Lottery support for Tattershall heritage project

Tattershall’s Holy Trinity Church has received a National Lottery grant for a project to develop a tourism strategy and visitor experience.

The Tattershall church, castle, community, heritage and habitat project: Living, Learning and Growing Together aims to undertake a consultation with the whole community and all stakeholders to develop a tourism strategy and plan a full day visitor experience to benefit the whole community.

The project has been awarded £24,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Currently, the church and neighbouring castle have been the main focus for visitors to the area, but there is a wealth of heritage and experience which is not yet celebrated to the full potential.

Deputy churchwarden, David Mullenger said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players.”

Paul Robinson, Operations Manager Tattershall Castle added: “By bringing the community together and working in partnership we can better promote all the area has to offer and encourage new visitors to spend more time and money here. It is an exciting prospect and I’m excited to see what we can come up with.”

Any business, tourist or leisure attraction who would like to be involved can contact the Rev Sue on 01526 348505 or email: susan.333allison@btinternet.com