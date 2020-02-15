Lions provide defibrillator at Woodhall Spa Fire Station

A new defibrillator has been installed outside Woodhall Spa Fire Station thanks to the efforts of the village Lions Club.

There was already a defibrillator at the fire station but it was only accessible when Fire and Rescue staff were present.

It was not available when crews were out on an emergency call.

The defibrillator was not accessible last year when a man collapsed in Witham Road - close to the Fire Station.

That prompted the Lions in action.

Now, a public access defibrillator is on a wall outside the station.

It can be accessed by a code number which is provided by the emergency services via a 999 call.

There are other defibrillators in Woodhall Spa but this is the first with public access in the Witham Road area.

The Lions have also teamed up with LIVES to offer 50 free places to learn CPR.

LIVES are celebrating the 50th anniversary of them providing lifesaving care in Lincolnshire.

The training will be provided by members of Woodhall Spa LIVES First Responders Group who are celebrating 20 years’ service.

Places are open for anyone aged eight and above. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The courses will be held on Saturday, March 7, at Woodhall Spa Fire Station.

There are 10 places available on each session - 09:30–10:30; 11:00-12:00;12:30-13:30; 14:30-15:30;16:00-17:00

• To book, email rbrown@lives.org or ring 07495945199. Details are also available on the Lions Facebook page.