Lions host annual hoedown family fun

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions host their annual barn dance on Saturday, February 15, in Coningsby Community Hall.

Music will once again be provided by the ever-popular group ‘Rake Up!’, with a caller to show how to split the willow and do-si-do.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and a bar will be available.

Tickets cost £8. A family ticket (two adults and two children) is also available. All tickets on sale at the Coningsby Bookshop and Cutting Cupboard, or call 07746 535415. The price includes a Lincolnshire sausage ‘n’ mash supper plus dessert.

The Lions are extremely grateful to S B Barker (Electrical & TV) for sponsoring the event.