Lions and Leos branch out to clear Christmas

A team from the intrepid Coningsby & Tattershall Lion and Leo family removed all traces of Christmas last week by taking down Coningsby’s Christmas trees.

In between removals, they enjoyed fun and banter over mince pies, sausage rolls and warming drinks.

She's behind you........

As the Christmas trees came down and the pile on the ground grew, Coningsby & Tattershall Leo president Phoebe got into panto mode, oh yes she did!

Not only by rehearsing her lines for Snow White with another cast member, but also by hiding behind the mountain of trees. ...she’s behind you! Oh no she isn’t, she’s at the Lions Den rehearsing.

The trees were taken to Tattershall Farm Park for the goats to enjoy.

And the pantomime performances will take place next weekend – January 25 and 26 - in Tattershall Village Hall.

Tickets from Coningsby Bookshop, the Cutting Cupboard or 01526 342036.

Lions are all volunteers – unpaid; not because they are worthless, but because the time they give is priceless.

A Lions spokesman said: “Volunteering really does build a community and we’re here for you. We have fun and do fun things to support our local community and to raise funds for local worthy causes.

“We have fun with like-minded people. Helping others makes the world a better place. When it comes down to it, we’re just ordinary people trying to make a difference.”

To find out more, contact Lion Michael on mikeyphi@btinternet.com or call 01526 342036.