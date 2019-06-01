Lincolnshire solicitors firm recognised for appropriate security measures

A leading firm of solicitors, with a branch in Horncastle, has been awarded a ‘gold standard’ in cyber security, reassuring clients they are in safe hands.

Chattertons Solicitors & Wealth Management, which has eight branches across the county, has been awarded the IASME Consortium Gold Standard following an independent on-site audit of the level of information and cyber security provided by the firm.

The Gold Standard includes checks on five cyber essentials technical topics and adds additional topics that mostly relate to people and processes including protection against malware - software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.

CEO at Chattertons, Edward Conway, said: “We take the security of all the data in our hands very seriously and achieving IASME’s highest level of certification provides assurance to clients and suppliers that our security has been audited by a skilled, independent third-party.”

IASME is one of just five companies appointed as an accreditation body for assessing and certifying against the Government’s Cyber Essentials Scheme.

The scheme focuses on the five most important technical security controls, which were identified by the government as those that, if they had been in place, would have stopped the majority of the successful cyber attacks over the last few years.

Members of the Chattertons ICT team, led by Liam Osborne, and the company’s compliance team, led by Bev Robinson, worked hard to help inspectors carry out the audit.

Interviews were carried out with members of staff and a review of documentation and system configuration was completed as well as a thorough technical assessment.

The assessor visited all of the eight Chattertons offices to ensure good security practice is reflected across the organisation.

