Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair promises a ‘magical’ weekend!

With only five days to go until this year’s Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair, the Lincolnshire Showground is busy decking its halls and getting in the Christmas spirit - and getting ready to welcome more than 8,000 visitors through its doors.

As one of the biggest food and gift fairs in the county, the two-day event promises showcase a range of delicious treats and unique gifts ideas.

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair

With hundreds of exhibitors and free festive entertainment for all the family, here is everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss out on the action.

• What is the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair?

Held at the Lincolnshire Showground, the two-day event is now in its 19th year and will see more than 150 exhibitor stands. The Fair will showcase a range of delicious treats and unique gift ideas, perfect for the festive season.

The Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity whose aims are to educate visitors about food, farming and the countryside.

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair

• When is it?

Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1. Doors will be open from 9am to 4pm on both days.

• What’s new for this year?

As well as new exhibitors, new delicious produce to sample and new activities for children, visitors to this year’s Fair are being encouraged to help spread the magic by donating toys and gifts to the Christmas Sack Appeal for families who may need a helping hand at this time of year.

Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair

A santa’s sack will be on the Rotary of Lincoln’s stand at the Fair, where visitors will be able to meet Father Christmas as they donate gifts, which will then be taken to Bridge Church Lincoln. In exchange they will receive one free child’s ticket to next year’s Countryside Lincs event at the Showground.

Organisers are asking for gifts to be unwrapped, to make it easy for families to pick out items for themselves and their children throughout December.

Also new for this year, children can get involved with cookery workshops in Santa’s Baking House, making chocolate orange brownies with Dominic Franks and soft serve cookie dough with 42nd East Bakehouse.

• What else will be happening at the Fair?

As well as giving visitors the opportunity to sample the best Lincolnshire produce on offer, a number of local choirs will be performing live and the Lincolnshire Kitchen will be brought to life by top chefs and producers who will be sharing their top tips and favourite recipes for festive cooking.

A number of new, local exhibitors will also be taking stands at the Fair, including the 2019 Grow with the Show winner Designed for Dogs, local gift shop With Love from Lincolnshire, popular bakery 42nd East Bakehouse and Lincolnshire’s largest and most unique rum distillery The Unconventional Distillery Co, amongst many more food, drink, gift and craft exhibitors.

• What are the highlights for children attending the Fair?

Santa’s Workshop is making a popular return to the Fair for the fourth year, which will be providing hours of free craft activities and non-stop entertainment for little ones, including a reindeer food bar and storytelling from Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

Children will also be able to get hands-on, designing pet bandanas with Zukie Style, Christmas pottery painting with The Little Pottery Studio, willow weaving with Lincolnshire Willow and making festive wrapping paper and cards with Hobbycraft Lincoln. Younger visitors can also make pizzas with Good Lookin Cookin, Christmas card crafts with Heatherbelle Crafts and festive felting with Eve Marshall: Artisan Felter.

• How much are tickets and parking?

Advanced tickets will be £5 each (plus postage) and can be bought online or over the phone. Tickets will be £6 on the door.

Entry for under 5s will be free when accompanied by an adult. Visitors will have access to free parking.

Tickets can be bought online at www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/whats-on/event/foodandgift19

• Is it indoors or outside?

The event is held across two indoor halls at the Lincolnshire Showground.

• Can I get something to eat at the Fair?

Yes, the two buildings are joined by a covered walkway which will host hot food stands including Boston Sausage, Kind Kebab, The Duck Truck, Greek Souvlaki, Yellowbelly Sausage Co and much more.

• Is the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair suitable for people with mobility issues?

Limited blue badge parking is available. The Showground has disabled toilet facilities in both buildings and lift access to the first floor of the Epic Centre. The event is fully indoors and will be suitable for visitors with mobility issues.

• Can I bring my dog?

As this event is held indoors, only assistance dogs are permitted.

• Can I withdraw cash at the event?

Cashback will be available from the ticket booth when buying your tickets or making a small purchase.

Visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522 900 for further details.