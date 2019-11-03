Lincolnshire Co-op store supports the Poppy Appeal

Horncastle’s Lincolnshire Co-op store is again supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Last year, the front window in the High Street outlet displayed the image of a soldier, known as ‘Tommy’.

It was a poignant tribute to mark the 100th year since the end of the First World War.

‘Tommy’ was the idea of Sarah Dickeson, the store’s Community Liaison Representative.

The plan this year is for ‘Tommy’ to return and be joined by photos of Horncastle past and present servicemen. The display will be called a ‘Wall of Pride.’

Sarah explained: “The wall will be created by the local community.

“I am asking for people to bring in pictures of their loved ones who have served their country.

“I am looking for pictures of relatives in uniform. They can be from any conflict, any veteran who served, or pictures of loved ones serving today.

“When people bring them in I will photocopy them, to allow the originals to be retained.

“The photocopies will then be placed on the wall. It will allow relatives to see their loved ones, past and present, displayed in a fitting tribute to our armed forces.”

Chairman of the Horncastle and District Royal British Legion, Julian Millington said: “It is a wonderful idea and what Remembrance is all about. It is something the whole community can become involved in.”