Lincolnshire among the ‘top five’ areas for pothole repairs

Lincolnshire County Council is among the top five councils in the country for repairing potholes, new data has revealed.

Earlier this year, a Freedom of Information request found that Lincolnshire County Council repaired 54, 873 potholes in 2018.

However, the county council has since provided an updated figure, claiming that the final total for 2018 was 84,974 after additional pothole repairs at the very end of last year were taken into account.

A spokesman from the county council explained that it can take a few weeks for the latest potholes figures to come through from contractors.

The Horncastle News contacted Lincolnshire County Council for a comment on the latest findings.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The bad weather of winter 2017/18 did enormous damaged to our roads and we saw a far greater number of potholes form as a result.

“In light of this, we took the decision to invest millions more in road repairs last year and brought in additional staff to help deal with the increased workload.

“Of course, there is always more work to be done, and so we continue to push Government for further funding for our local roads.”