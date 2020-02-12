Lincoln Cathedral flower festival as part of commemorations for St Hugh 800th

Lincoln Cathedral will be filled with fantastic floral creations this summer to mark a momentous year.

The spectacular flower festival will mark 2020 as the Year of Cathedrals, commemorate the 800th anniversary of St Hugh and celebrate some of Lincolnshire’s notable figures who have made a significant impact on the region and beyond.

The festival is being organised by the cathedral’s voluntary flower team, who are working with specially invited guests, local designers and flower clubs to transform the cathedral with dozens of elaborate floral creations.

Each of the displays will tie in with the festival’s theme of ‘Vision’, which pays tribute to one of the most important people in Lincoln Cathedral’s history, St Hugh.

Hugh organised the rebuilding of the landmark following an earthquake in 1185 and was canonised as a saint in 1220.

Lead organiser and head of Lincoln Cathedral’s flower team, Jennie Whitton, said: “In the momentous year of 2020, there are many things to reflect upon and celebrate as we move forward into a new decade.

“The canonisation of St Hugh took place 800 years ago and it seems only right that we should recognise this event in many special ways throughout the year.

“What better way to do this than to have a flower festival - an affirmation of the beauty of creation.

“We’re very excited to reveal further details about the displays.

“These will cover the arts, film, fashion, history, world exploration and more.

“There will be something for everyone, from the Pilgrim Fathers’ journey to the New World, to the moon landing and even Harry Potter - it will truly be a spectacle to behold.”

This year is also The Association of English Cathedrals’ ‘Year of Cathedrals, Year of Pilgrimage’, with major celebrations taking place at cathedrals across the country.

Lincoln Cathedral, which continues to be regarded as one of the most important landmarks in the UK, has stood over the City of Lincoln for more than 900 years, with building works commencing in 1072.

The Vision 2020 Flower Festival will take place from July 30 to August 3.

On Wednesday, July 29, there will be a special preview evening, where visitors can enjoy drinks and canapés whilst getting the exclusive opportunity to see the beautiful blooms on display before the event opens to the public.

As well as the floral arrangements, the festival will include plants, crafts and food stalls in and around the cathedral for visitors to enjoy.

Visitors are also invited to a ‘Musical Meander’ on Friday, July 31, which will include a musical concert and tour around the cathedral for guests to take in the colourful arrangements and learn about the themes behind them.

Acting dean, the Venerable Mark Steadman, said: “This beautiful exhibition of thousands of flowers, infused into the awe-inspiring Gothic architecture of the cathedral, will witness to the wonder of God’s creation and the creative gifts and vision that God gives each of us.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors, from both near and far, to the cathedral for this year’s flower festival, where we are sure they will discover a joy for all the senses and get to experience the wonder of this fantastic building in a unique way.”

Tickets to the festival are on sale now through the cathedral website.

Entry is £12.50 for adults and £10 for concessions (under 16s free).

There is also a festival pass allowing visitors to return to the flower festival on each day of the event, which costs £40.

Tickets to the preview evening on July 29 cost £25, which includes drinks and canapés, and entry to the Musical Meander on July 31 will be £30.

The festival will be open from 9am to 4pm on July 30 and 31, and August 3.

On Saturday, August 1, opening times will be 9am to 4pm and 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

To allow for services, opening times for Sunday, August 2, will be 9am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

Further information is available at www.lincolncathedral.com.