Libraries smash two-million lending target

Over the past 12 months, a record two million items, including books, e-books and DVDs, have been borrowed from Lincolnshire’s 15 core libraries, mobile libraries and e-services, a rise of 3 per cent, smashing previous records.

In addition, 2018/19 has seen more than 5,000 events held within the county’s core libraries, attended by over 68,000 local people.

Some of the most popular activities have included a Harry Potter Book Night and the Summer Reading Challenge, designed to engage more people with the joys of reading through imaginative activities and fun costumed events.

The Book Bingo family reading challenge, which invited families to read a range of books from suggested categories to be in with a chance of winning a prize, involved nearly 400 families and highlighted the benefits of inter-generational reading.

The county’s busiest library remains Lincoln Library, while the most popular books borrowed across the county were:

Adult fiction - Midnight Line by Lee Child

Adult non-fiction - The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson

E-book - Persuader by Lee Child

Junior book - The Highway Rat by Julia Donaldson

Nicola Rogers, Partnership Manager at GLL, the social enterprise that manages Lincolnshire libraries on behalf of Lincolnshire Council said: “We are delighted to have exceeded the 2 million lending milestone.

“We have been working hard to improve the choice of stock available to local communities and invested in staff training, so that our librarians can help customers expand their reading horizons and get the most out of library visits.”

Coun Nick Worth, Executive Member for Libraries at Lincolnshire Council, added: “Since coming on board, GLL have made positive strides in improving the look and feel of local libraries, increasing usage, book issues and activities.

“This partnership has given local libraries a shot in the arm, and I think that’s reflected by the way our communities have embraced the new service.

“I look forward to seeing our libraries continue to develop and flourish over the coming years.”