Libraries launch Summer Reading Challenge events

Horncastle and Woodhall Spa Libraries have joined forces with The Reading Agency to encourage children to get hooked on books by taking part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

With 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the countdown for the announcement of this year’s theme is over and the Space Race challenge has been launched.

Children of all ages can take part in the challenge, which is to read six books during the school holidays. These can be any books - facts, stories, joke books or picture books - there are no rules.

Helen Baxter, Horncastle Library manager, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Space Chase theme.

“The characters in the Summer Reading Challenge this year are great fun, so come and meet the crew of the aliens’ spaceship.

“Library teams have planned some great spacey crafts and events to inspire children to participate in this Space Chase adventure.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to help get children hooked on reading and develop a life-long love of books.

“It’s been proved to help prevent the trend for children’s reading skills to dip over the holidays by supporting their learning in a fun way.

“It’s free entertainment too, so what’s not to love?”

Tomorrow (Thursday) at Horncastle Library, children can make their own alien, while at Woodhall Spa on Saturday, July 20, there will be Space endless pictures and photo frames to create.

To find out more pop into the library and ask a member of staff or email the team on horncastle.library@gll.org or woodhall_spa.library@gll.org