Letters: Climate strike - we need action and soon

The strike in Horncastle on Friday, January 17, was attended by about 25 students and adults of all ages.

We had a very good response from the public, many of whom came over to speak to us.

At about 12.30pm, we moved on to the junction of Jubilee Way and West Street and held our banners up to the passing traffic.

Again, this was well received by the passers-by.

I think that more people are becoming aware of the climate situation and that it needs to be dealt with urgently.

People have either experienced the flooding in Lincolnshire or have seen the devastating bush fires in Australia and are starting to become worried.

We now know that climate breakdown is not something that is going to happen several years into the future, but is happening now.

I ask that anyone who may be concerned to join us at the next strike on February 14th.

Holly Pavey (13)

