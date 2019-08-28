Last call for Horncastle oldest resident baptised in the town as part of churches festival

The Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Festival gets underway this weekend and Horncastle Parish Church is putting out a last- minute call.

The church will be hosting 100 years of Christenings and loans of gowns and associated items will be gratefully received.

There is also still time for the oldest person living in Horncastle who was baptised in the town to come forward.

Contact the church office on 01507 525600 or email southwoldsgroup@btinter net.com

Over at Stickford Church, there will be craft and cream teas as part of the festival.

On Saturday, August 31, a craft fair will be held from 11am to 3pm.

Home made refreshments will be available and there will be a tombola, raffle and an extensive collection of second hand books for sale.

Cream Teas will be served on Sunday, September 1, from 11am to 4pm.

Hemingby Church is inviting everyone to go along and share soup and a roll with costumed characters from the village’s history on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a tombola and music from local musicians.

At Belchford, there will be a display of historical village pictures and documents from our “village life” both days.

There will also be a photograph competition, with more information from Lucy on 07425 786037

The church will be open from 10am on both days, with refreshments and light lunches on offer too.

For more about the festival visit www.lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org or pick up a brochure.