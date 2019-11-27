Larger shop for Ambucopter at Wragby

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance charity shop in Wragby Market Place has been enlarged and refurbished.

The adjacent pet shop closed some months ago, so the empty property has been added to give the charity more area and it is now selling furniture and larger household items along side the clothing donations.

The shop was reopened last week by Air Ambulance paramedic Roger Linnell, unit manager of the Air Ambulance operation at RAF Waddington, who is pictured with some of the shop volunteers and shop manager Kay Chambers, second left.

Photo by John Edwards