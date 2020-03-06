Lacemakers in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Lacemakers will be back in Horncastle this weekend and they are inviting people to go along and join them.

Lace making and a display of the members’ work will be at the town’s Methodist church in Queen Street this Saturday, March 7.

Go along between 10am and 3pm to see the display and find out more about this intricate craft.

Take along a packed lunch if you want to stay all day.

Admission is £3, which includes tea or coffee.

The guild meets three days a year to make lace at the Methodist Church Hall in Horncastle.

Even if you have never made lace, but want to see what it is all about, they would love to hear from you.

For more information, call 07864 733942.