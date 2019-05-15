Kerry and Karl say thank you to Horncastle community

A family have thanked the Horncastle community for their support after their business was broken into at the beginning of the month.

Kerry and Karl Watling own Exploding Ink, in South Street, and were devastated to discover their beloved business had been broken into overnight on Thursday, May 2.

Karl and Kerry Watling with their son Mason, 1, outside Exploding Ink. EMN-191005-121558001

Speaking to the Horncastle News last week, Kerry said: “They took everything.

“People don’t realise just how expensive tattoo equipment is.

“Those responsible knew what they were looking for - it wasn’t like a normal burglary.

“They took as much as they could including ink and a new plasma pen.

“They also took a lot of sentimental items - it is just not nice.

“We love our shop and business - we just feel really disheartened.”

As soon as family friend Sarah Neave heard the news, she immediately felt empowered to help.

Sarah said: “Kerry and Karl have worked so hard to set up their dream business.

“After hearing of the break in I decided to set the Go Fund Me page up to help them get back to business as soon as possible.

“Although insured, the insurance process can take time to complete and Kerry and Karl have two small children, so for their livelihood to be jeopardised like this I thought it would be a good way to get them up and running again as soon as possible.

“Kerry and Karl are both very kind-hearted people and I know they would do the same for anyone else within the community.

“Horncastle is a small town and in times of need we will come together and look after one another.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/exploding-ink

Kerry and Karl would also appreciate any donations of unused tattoo ink or equipment.

The Watlings are so grateful for all the support from family, friends and fellow businesses in the local area.

Kerry said: “Everyone has been so amazing and so kind - the support from the community has been amazing.

“It is amazing how everyone rallies around each other when something happens.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Overnight on May 2, offenders forced entry to a rear door to the premise before stealing numerous tattoo guns and related items. This appears to be a targeted attack.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this can call us on 101 quoting reference 19000225083 for the attention of PC 294 Ford.”