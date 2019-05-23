Julie launches her own thrifty business in Horncastle

A town businesswoman is determined to support the local community after launching a charity shop with a difference.

Julie Clark, 47, launched her business, Thrifty’s because charity begins at home, on Monday (May 20).

The business, which is located in 5 North Street, in Horncastle, focuses on thrifting - a trend which is particularly popular across the pond in America.

Julie said: “After many years working within the charity sector, I have seen first hand the power of helping others and giving back to the community.

“This is why in April Idecided to take the plunge and find myself a suitable premises to open up my very own thrift shop.

“Thrifting means I take donations, find these items new homes and donate the profits back to local independent community charities.

“Thrifting gives items the chance to find their forever homes while helping local people at the same time.

“Some of the charities I have chosen so far include the Urban Foundations Outreach Project, Tiny Tots Pre School, Horncastle Community Primary School and Doris Banham Dog Rescue.

“I would also love to hear from charities who would like to work with me.”

Julie discovered thrifting a few years ago - and fell in love with the concept instantly.

She said: “I believe that thrifting is the future.

“Reusing and recycling is not only essential for the environment, but compassion and helping those around us is important for the survival of humanity. “

Julie explained that she has found life hard at times - but that is what inspires her to help those who may be in a similar situation.

She said: “I live on my own, I got divorced eight years ago, I am a single mum who has gone through heartbreak and tragedy.

“I have suffered from anxiety, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“In summary, I like to help others who help me.

“Through my business, I want to help those who are vulnerable or homeless.

“But I need the support from the local community first and foremost.

“I need people to shop here and to give donations - I am even after some volunteers who are willing to lend a hand in the shop.

“The reaction I have had from the local community has been mostly positive.

“I think some people just don’t understand the concept of thrifting, and they don’t understand what I am trying to do.”

Julie would like to say ‘thank you’ to all those who have donated items.

Julie has also had support from local businesses.

Julie said: “I would particularly like to thank The Big Chair Company, in The Wong, Horncastle, who donated my work counter, and Provoke Signs, in East Street, Horncastle, who have donated a shop sign.”

To find out more, including opening times, search for Thrifty’s because charity begins at home, on Facebook.

You can also message the page directly if you have any unwanted items to donate, or if you can spare some time to volunteer at the shop.