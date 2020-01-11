Jubilee Park primed for a bumper year

Trustees and staff at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa are gearing up for what promises to be a momentous year.

The park’s long-awaited fitness suite is scheduled to open – adding another year-round stream of income.

The development is phase one of the park’s plan to secure its long term financial future –and improve and enhance the health and wellbeing services it provides.

It’s planned for completion next month.

And, it is hoped the venue’s outdoor swimming pool will enjoy a record-breaking year in terms of attendances.

The new fitness suite is now signing up members with special offers available.

For a limited period, £27 a month will cover use of the fitness suite all year and the pool in season.

There are additional offers for anyone choosing to pay a year’s subscription in one go and deals for couples, students and the over 60s as well as personnel from the armed forces, police, fire and rescue and NHS staff.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “It’s ideal for anyone who would like professional advice on improving fitness, whatever their age or current state of health.

“We especially welcome people who have never used fitness equipment before. It’s not just about the young and fit.”

The 27-station suite features the latest Technogym and Concept 2 equipment, including:

• Treadmills, including a Skill Mill for interval and rehabilitation training

• Rowing machines

• Cross trainers

• Cycles, including a Skill Bike, hand cycle and recline bike

• Climbing machine

 •6-40kg dumbbell set

• Olympic half rack weights station

Some businesses have already come forward and offered to sponsor equipment.

The park has also launched new posters and beach towels, printed with an exclusive new Jubilee Park design created by Tabitha Mary.

Meanwhile, figures show more than 64,000 people visited the swimming pool in the 2019 season, slightly down on the previous record year but higher than expected with the poor summer weather.

Mr Stanhope added: “I’d like to thank all our amazing volunteers for their work this year and everyone else who visited and supported us. We couldn’t achieve what we do without the wonderful support the community and visitors give us.”

Plans are already underway for a wide variety of events to be held this year, including some new ventures.