Jubilant Jake ‘snares’ top award from Prince’s Trust

A business owner from Horncastle is celebrating after winning the coveted Prince’s Trust Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the eBay for Business Awards.

Jake Harris, owner of Into Music, was one of 11 eBay sellers recognised at the national event for their entrepreneurial success.

Award winners were joined by former Dragons Den star Jenny Campbell and special guest speakers from the Prince’s Trust and Wolverhampton City Council at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, each of who presented awards on the night and celebrated the success of the winners.

Jake founded Into Music when he was just 18 and studying in college.

Last month, he told the News how he’d spotted a gap in the market for affordable music equipment.

Jake purchases equipment, repairs it and puts the items back up for sale at a profit.

His business is set to turn over more than £250,000 in only its second year of operating.

Speaking after his triumph, he said, “As a student, eBay was my best friend for buying music equipment!

“In the early days of my business, my grandad and I would search car boot sales every weekend to find bargains that I could work on to make a bit of profit.

“Now, I have a business that turns over more than £200,000 a year on eBay alone sourcing some of the rarest and most desirable drums on the market.

“Although it’s been challenging, I am incredibly proud of the brand and community I have created - and this award makes it worthwhile.

“Starting out at a young age with no money can be extremely daunting but eBay’s platform and online tools has helped me turn an idea into reality.”

The Into Music ‘team’ source and collect stock from all over the UK, selling some of the highest quality drum kits, cymbals and accessories .

At the same time, Jake ensures the company still providing affordable equipment that the business was founded on.

Rob Hattrell, vice president of eBay UK, commented: “Small businesses like Into Music are at the heart of what we do.

“Their success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and it’s a privilege to hear their unique stories first-hand.”