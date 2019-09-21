John Shuttleworth returns to Louth for charity show

‘John Shuttleworth’s Back’... is giving him trouble! And he will tell you all about it at the Riverhead Theatre next spring...

Many years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi pack of Diet Sprite with no lumbar support, has taken its toll.

Nevertheless, John returns to regale audiences with an evening of his classic songs alongside new ones and hilarious ‘back’ stories, pausing only to re-apply his deep heat rub.

Songwriter and comedian - and longtime Louth resident - Graham Fellows is delighted to be bringing his finest comedy creation back to the Riverhead Theatre in his home town.

All profits from the show, which takes place at 7.30pm on Thursday March 26, 2020, will go to local charities.

Tickets cost £20 and £18 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com or call 01507 600350.