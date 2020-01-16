John Bishop heading to Baths Hall

Comedy superstar John Bishop is heading to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe to warm up his brand-new show!

John will visit the town on November 10 and 11, with tickets going on sale this Monday, January 20, at 10am.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows, including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

More recently ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’ for ITV1 and four series of ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ which sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names.

He has also hosted The Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets for John Bishop at The Baths Hall cost £35, plus booking fee, from www.bathshall.co.uk