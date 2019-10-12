Jake drums up a winning beat

A young entrepreneur from Horncastle really is a success when it comes to drumming up business, winning a prestigious award - and being shortlisted for another.

Jake Harris, 20, started up his business ‘Into Music’ two years ago with nothing.

Now, it has a turnover of a quarter of a million pounds, from eBay alone.

He’s just won a prestigious award - and is shortlisted for another.

Jake, who has been a drum teacher in Horncastle for three years, came up with the idea for Into Music while studying at college.

He explained: “I was a music student playing multiple gigs week which puts a strain on your equipment - especially as a drummer.

“Working on a student budget meant I was having to buy second-hand but a after trawling the web, I couldn’t find a business that specialised in ‘pre-loved’ music equipment.

“It’s where the idea began. We now travel the length of the UK sourcing some of the best drum kits and accessories before restoring them in Horncastle - and listing them for sale across the internet.

“We have great connections with music shops abroad in Spain and Hungary.

“Our eBay shop is one of the largest pre loved drum retailers (on that site) and we are currently shipping around 200 orders a week.

“Everything that Into Music is today has been built from absolutely nothing.

“I had no large pot of money to get me started and now, two years, later we are reaching a turnover of a quarter of a million on the eBay platform alone.”

Jake admits his success has not come easy.

He said: “For two years, I’ve sacrificed nights out with friends and worked 13 hour days to build something that I could be proud off.

“To be awarded Young Entrepreneur of the Year just makes it all worth it.

“All of this would not have been possible without the help and support that my family have given me.

“Without that I wouldn’t have been able to scale the business as quickly as it has. All of the family have spent Sunday nights picking and packaging orders for me after busy weekends and in the early days trailing me up and down the country.

“I’d especially like to thank Ellie, my mum, dad, grandad, grandma, sister and Carl for the help they have given me over the past two years.

Jake is determined to build on his success.

He added: “The whole operation currently runs from a purpose built extension on the side of my grandparent’s house which is a massive commitment by them.

“I am now working towards securing permanent premises in the town - and excited for what’s to come over the next few years.”

Jake found out about his award in a rather unusual way - via a bottle of champagne!

He explained he received the champagne from Ebay with an invite to the Business of the Year awards in London.

Later that day, eBay contacted him, confirming the nomination and telling him he had won the Prince’s Trust award.

Jake said: I can’t wait to go down to London later this month and receive the award - and hopefully two!”