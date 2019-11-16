It’s the ‘green revolution’ at Horncastle Community Primary School

Tameen looks me straight in the eyes.

“You don’t know what an apex animal is,” he says, a look of disbelief shows on his ten-year-old face.

A poster encouraging pupils to recycle.

“They’re the ones at the top of the food chain – lions, tigers...

“I just hope they are still alive and living in the wild when I’m 30.

“I want to be a biologist and study wild animals....if there are any left.”

Tameen might be only ten but he is deadly serious about the future of our entire planet.

So is every other pupil in the classroom at Horncastle Community Primary School.

It’s Wednesday lunchtime – time for the Eco Club.

The club only started three or four months ago but is hugely popular.

And, don’t try telling any of these ten-year-olds that at their age, they shouldn’t be worried about the future of the planet.

“It’s really important,” says Amelia. “If we don’t do something now, we will ruin the whole planet.”

Amelia talks calmly and intelligently about how she has seen images on TV of rainforests being chopped down, polar ice-fields melting, air pollution making it difficult to breathe, entire coral reefs dying, birds and sea creatures being killed by plastic.

As she talks, club members are working on several different projects.

Two boys arrive in the room with a huge bin-bag packed with empty crisp packets.

It’s part of a re-cycling scheme launched by Walkers. The packets will be recycled and the school will receive points which, in turn, can be used to buy new equipment.

There are collection points at various locations in the school – meaning every single pupil can contribute.

Judging by the evidence, they all do.

Several other pupils are designing an image of a turtle , swimming in the sea. The entire image – mounted on a board – will be made out of plastic bottle tops.

There are a few arguments about what colour the turtle’s shell should be – and whether to include any seaweed.

When finished, the board will be displayed outside – near to a dolphin constructed of re-cyclable waste.

It will give pupils – and adults – a reminder of what is at stake.

Amelia tells me that when I was her age, there were animals which are now extinct – or drastically reduced in number.

She adds: “People didn’t do anything then and it’s worse now. Imagine what it will be like in 20 or 30 years.

“It’s easy to say we can’t make a difference but every crisp packet we collect is one less packet in the ocean, killing something.”

The club is run by teaching assistant Cheryl Pavey with help from teacher Hannah Roberts.

Mrs Pavey is as just committed to conservation as her young protégés.

She lists the items the school is currently re-cycling from print cartridges to pens.

She says: “No-one forces the children to come to the club. They are very knowledgeable. They care and they want to make a difference. We can all do something – before it’s too late.”

Horncastle Primary School

Horncastle Community Primary School should be very proud of its green credentials.

The school has its own solar panels which were installed nine years ago. The output is used to run school appliances and lighting.

The panels generate around 4,200 kws of electricity annually.

That is enough to power six electric cars for a whole year, power four family homes for a year or turn the London Eye 504 times!

Eco Club members monitor the panels on a daily basis.

It’s educational...as well as helping the environment.

Other statistics are equally as admirable.

The school has avoided producing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to eight tonnes of waste, rather than sending it to landfill.

They have sequestered the carbon equivalent to that generated by nearly 400 trees.

The list goes on and pupils hardly need reminding turning computers off – rather on stand-by mode – could save £30.

It might only be ‘pounds and pence’ compared to global industries but this is a school determined to play its part.