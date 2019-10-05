It’s the end of the road for JT Friskney

It has been an ‘institution’ in Horncastle for over a century but the ‘closed’ signs went up at JT Friskney Ltd last week.

The Agricultural and Horticultural Supply company was first established in the town in 1909.

But Managing Director Eric Young, aged 90, closed the doors for the final time on Monday, September 30.

In a letter to customers, Mr Young admits it is the ‘hardest decision’ he has ever had to make.

He says: “I have spent many years working in the agricultural sector and have run J.T.Friskney Ltd for more than 65 years.

“I have had the privilege of working with some fantastic customers, suppliers and franchises over the years, and I could not have asked for a more loyal workforce.

“Throughout my time, I have had to make many decisions, some easier than others, but I think this has had to be the hardest decision I have had to make.

“As many will know, I lost my beloved wife Gwen last year, who was by my side through thick and thin, and sadly I am now having some of my own health issues.

“I have therefore made the very difficult decision, that it is time for me to retire and to close J.T.Friskney Ltd.

“I am 90 years old, so I think I have given working life a fair shot, but it does feel like now is the right time to close the doors.

“I will close the doors for the final time at 5pm on Monday, September 30.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you most sincerely for your trade over the years, and I would like to wish you all every success for the future.

“Yours faithfully, Eric Young.

Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has joined the tributes to the owner of a town business that closed this week - after trading for 110 years.

Ms Atkins said: “It is always sad when a business closes - especially one of such long-standing.

“However, I fully understand why Mr Young is retiring.

“I called in a few times and he is a lovely, lovely man.”

Meanwhile, another town business has closed.

Graeme Midgley, owner of Uno’s Pizzeria and Bistro in Bridge Street, revealed in a message on Facebook that he was closing because of ill health.

He said he had taken the decision with ‘deep regret’ and thanked customers for their support.